Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Shares of MSI traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $225.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.16. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $199.24 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 534.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

