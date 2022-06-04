MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CFO Ryan Corbett Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MP opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in MP Materials by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.