mStable USD Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.09 million and approximately $5,991.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,755.25 or 0.99914050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030674 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00015372 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001087 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

