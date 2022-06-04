MVL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.49 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, MVL has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $146.09 million and $2.49 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,029,483,549 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

