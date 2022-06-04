My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 10.8% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.12 million and $615,220.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 621.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.71 or 0.07513344 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00447397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

