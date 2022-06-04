Nano (XNO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. Nano has a market capitalization of $153.16 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003885 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006741 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.