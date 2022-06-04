Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.10. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 254,079 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBIO)

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

