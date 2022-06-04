National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Lowered to C$103.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.27.

NTIOF stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.6756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

