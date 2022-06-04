National Bankshares Reiterates C$79.00 Price Target for CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

National Bankshares set a C$79.00 price target on CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL.B. TD Securities dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.44.

CCL.B stock opened at C$60.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.57. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$53.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30.

In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$620,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,434,451.80. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 72,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.91 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,262.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,341,262.69.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

