Navcoin One Day Volume Reaches $77,318.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $77,318.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002148 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,614,623 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

