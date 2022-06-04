Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 1561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Navigator by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Navigator by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -95.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

