nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.30)-(0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $401-403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of NCNO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 984,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,187. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. nCino has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

