Neblio (NEBL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $19,709.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029657 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012931 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004418 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,217,645 coins and its circulating supply is 19,140,985 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

