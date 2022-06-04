NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. UBS Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut NetApp to a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.42.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after buying an additional 117,651 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,901,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,703,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,363,000 after buying an additional 39,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

