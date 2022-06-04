NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

NTAP stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered shares of NetApp to a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.42.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 176.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,034,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 144.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,861 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 174,903 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

