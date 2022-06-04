Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $198.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.45. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

