NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sarah Butterfass Sells 1,983 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTGR opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.12 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.79. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About NETGEAR (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.