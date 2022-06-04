Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at 11.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.85. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a one year low of 10.06 and a one year high of 20.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $777,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the period.

