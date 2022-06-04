Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000326 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002873 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

