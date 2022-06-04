Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000324 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002851 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

