New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.
Shares of NEWR traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 447,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28.
Several research firms have weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.09.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
