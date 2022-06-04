New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

Shares of NEWR traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 447,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.09.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,101,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,272.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

