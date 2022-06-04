Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,741.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

