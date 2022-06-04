NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734,627 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,564 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for 1.0% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $62,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 425,257 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

