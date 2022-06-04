NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of NICE by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NICE by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after acquiring an additional 405,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $199.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.49. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.29.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

