NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $199.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

