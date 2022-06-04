Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 27.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 59.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

