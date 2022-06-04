Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.19.

NYSE NAT opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $421.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 64,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

