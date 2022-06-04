Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will announce $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.47. Nordson posted earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 31.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $220.38. 174,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,818. Nordson has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

