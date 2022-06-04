Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Major Shareholder Robert B. Rowling Sells 117,860 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NOG opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

