Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading Down 2.2%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) was down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.66 and last traded at C$6.72. Approximately 35,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 54,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.87 million and a PE ratio of -6.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.60.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

