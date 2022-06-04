NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Shares Down 3.6%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 4,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 2,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

About NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018.

