Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $631,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

