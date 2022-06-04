NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 18000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 million and a PE ratio of 5.00.
NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile (CVE:NCI)
