NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 18000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 million and a PE ratio of 5.00.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

