NuCypher Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $191.09 million and approximately $76.67 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 72.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

