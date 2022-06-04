Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSEARCA DIAX opened at $16.22 on Friday. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

