Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Insider Young L. Robert Sells 9,582 Shares

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $92,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:NMI opened at $9.63 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
