Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Insider Young L. Robert Sells 9,582 Shares

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $92,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:NMI opened at $9.63 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,303,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 151,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,839 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.