Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NMI stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In other Nuveen Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $92,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.