Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
NMI stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.
In other Nuveen Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $92,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.