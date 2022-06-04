Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NXP opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

