Oaktree Capital Management Lp Sells 191,591 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28.

On Thursday, May 26th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

