Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

LON OMU opened at GBX 64.30 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of GBX 54.40 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.80 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.25. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

