Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 11.1%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 125,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 60,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

