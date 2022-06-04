Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 11.1%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 125,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 60,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57.
Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)
