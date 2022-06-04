Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $2.68 on Major Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00008993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.51 million and $364.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00211979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001696 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 112.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006265 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,348 coins and its circulating supply is 563,032 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

