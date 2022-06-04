Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1,217.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,159 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

