ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,035 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $141,818,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,409,000 after buying an additional 1,014,360 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,009.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 893,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after buying an additional 812,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,863,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,355,000 after buying an additional 744,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

ON stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

