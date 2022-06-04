Ontology Market Cap Hits $243.60 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $243.60 million and $15.68 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00078193 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00256674 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

