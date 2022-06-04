Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 2,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.