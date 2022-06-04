Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $16,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Organon & Co. by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN opened at $37.18 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

