Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $139.83

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.83 and traded as high as $170.50. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $168.75, with a volume of 2,836 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $16.3772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.23%.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.