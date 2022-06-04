Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $960.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.