Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $10.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE OSCR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,776. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Oscar Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

